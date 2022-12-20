Local

State gasoline tax to fall again in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January.

The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon.

The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.

The tax is in addition to 33 cents state excise tax and 17.4 cents federal excise tax. The total tax on gasoline on Jan. 1 will be 70.3 cents per gallon in Indiana.