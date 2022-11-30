State Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-74 ramp to I-465 on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.
At around 8:35 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to a crash near the ramp that connects eastbound I-74 (Old U.S. 421) to southbound I-465, ISP Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8.
Perrine says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
The ramp connecting I-74 to I-465 is expected to be closed for crash investigation and cleanup until at least 10:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Police were still investigating and no other information was immediately available.