State police arrest 2 teenagers after Indy police chase

Some of the weapons and ammunition that were recovered after a police chase on Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested two teenagers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Indianapolis.

State troopers were looking for a stolen black Hyundai Sonata that was thought to be in the area of 43rd Street and Shadeland Avenue. The troopers spotted the stolen vehicle at 10:32 a.m. and attempted to pull it over.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the stolen sedan sped away and led police on a pursuit through the city, eventually driving onto I-465 Southbound. Police say the driver attempted to exit at Brookville Road on the city’s southeast side, but lost control and crashed into a wooded area near the highway.

A state police helicopter was in the area conducting a patrol flight and responded to assist.

The officers in the helicopter spotted two people getting out of the crashed vehicle and running away from the scene. The police in the helicopter were able to track the location of the teenage suspects, who were arrested a short time later.

State police K-9 Apache, along with his handler, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. State police say investigators found a loaded revolver on the back floorboard, a loaded shotgun under the driver’s seat, four other firearms, a backpack containing several types of ammunition, and a grenade launcher.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old and the passenger was identified as a 14-year-old who was recently reported as a runaway. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. The 17-year-old faces preliminary charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and minor in possession of a firearm. The 14-year-old faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing the case and the investigation is ongoing.