State police bust Texas man hauling 22 pounds of cocaine in Hendricks County

Jorge Bucio, of Texas, is accused of hauling 22 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from Texas faces felony drug charges after Indiana State Police discovered 22 pounds of cocaine in his semitrailer during a traffic stop.

Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Hendricks County for dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics, state police said in a statement Friday.

A state trooper pulled Bucio over for a routine inspection just before 4 p.m. on I-70 near the State Road 39 interchange. That’s just north of Monrovia and about 10 miles southwest of Plainfield.

“During the course of the inspection and conversation with Bucio, criminal indicators were detected which raised the suspicion that illicit activity was occurring,” state police said.

The state trooper called for assistance from a Plainfield Police Department K-9 officer. When the K-9 signaled that drugs were present, the state trooper searched the semitrailer and found 10 bags of cocaine hidden in the sleeper berth.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $400,000, according to state police.

Bucio, who was passing through Indiana on his way from Arizona to Ohio, was taken to the Hendricks County Jail. He was due to appear in court Friday afternoon.