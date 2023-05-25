State Police confirm shooting involving trooper

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Trooper has been involved in a shooting with a suspect on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called at around 12:20 p.m. to the area near 34th Street and Franklin Road, where the suspect was shot.

The trooper, whose name was not shared by police, was not hurt.

The suspect was alert and conscious when transported to a local hospital, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.

Thursday’s shooting marks the second time this week that a suspect has been shot by a member of Indiana State Police.

On Monday, a trooper exchanged gunfire with a suspect at a gas station on Brookville Road. The trooper involved in that incident was not hurt and is on administrative leave. The suspect was transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.