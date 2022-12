Local

State police: fatal crash on I-74 on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-74 near Acton Road. That’s on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-74.

State police did not say what caused the crash and did not release the name of the person who died.

Traffic is backed up in the area.