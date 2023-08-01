State police investigate officer death at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

UPDATE: 49-year-old Timothy Guyer, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, was found unresponsive in his room on Tuesday, according to an Indiana State Police press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Guyer was sworn in as a deputy in Dec. 2022.

Investigators believe he died of a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

Guyer had previously worked in construction, but decided to follow a calling to be a deputy. He spent 14 weeks at the academy.

State police say Guyer is the sixth line of duty death this year.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana police officer died at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Police did not provide any details surrounding the death, or the identity of the officer.

State police plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the academy.

The ILEA trains state law enforcement professionals.

“As Indiana’s center for law enforcement education, the academy sets and maintains the standard for law enforcement education in the state. We prepare law enforcement personnel for service through continuous and innovative training guided by clear values and respect,” their site says.