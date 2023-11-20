State police investigating after 2 people hit and killed on I-465 in 2 days

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are investigating after two people were struck and killed while walking on I-465 in two days. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Sunday after being hit by a vehicle when trying to walk across Interstate 465 northbound.

Indiana State Police identified the man who died as 32-year-old Tyler Stephenson of Brownsburg.

Police say around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Stephenson was walking across the interstate at the 17.6-mile marker near the 38th Street exit when he was hit by a vehicle.

After hitting Stephenson, the driver of the car crashed into the median and was minorly injured.

Stephenson died at the scene.

Police say they do not know why Stephenson was walking across the highway at the time of the incident.

Investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This is one of two incidents where a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-465 in 24 hours.

The second incident occurred early Monday morning on the exit ramp to Allisonville Road from I-465 westbound. A semi-trailer driver was hit by a vehicle after he exited his truck on the ramp. Police say a tire came off the semi-truck, became lodged under another vehicle, and the vehicle hit the truck driver as he stood outside of his truck.