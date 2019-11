PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police gave a News 8 crew a lesson in winter driving Wednesday afternoon at its training facility.

Master Trooper Shanna Kennedy has been teaching driving techniques to ISP troopers for more than two decades. As part of Winter Preparedness Week, Kennedy provided Richard Essex a winter driving lesson in an old police cruiser with solid plastic tires designed to simulate slick roads.

See more of the experience and Kennedy’s tips in the video above.