State Rep. Dan Forestal arrested for OWI, resisting law enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Democrat State Rep. Dan Forestal was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over the weekend, according to the Marion County Jail.

Jail officials also said Forestal was taken into custody early Sunday and was later released on bond Sunday afternoon.

According to our partners at WIBC, he faces preliminary charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant.

First elected in 2012, Forestal represents much of the east side of Indianapolis in the Indiana House of Representatives.