State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced her 2023 run for Indianapolis mayor on Thursday.

Shackleford, 52, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. She represents Indiana House District 98, on the eastside of Indianapolis.

She is is the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, and is a ranking minority member of the Public Health Committee.

Shackleford was first elected in 2012 and is a graduate of Indiana University and IUPUI.

“Indianapolis is a tale of two cities – one with good roads where residents don’t worry about putting food on the table and feel safe in their homes – and another with pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child,” Shackleford said. “We need to bridge the gap between the two different versions of Indianapolis and prioritize making Indy a safer place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Shackleford said in a Wednesday statement.

If elected, Shackleford would be the city’s first Black and first woman mayor.

Current mayor, Joe Hogsett, told News 8 Wednesday he is “50/50” on seeking another term as Indianapolis mayor.