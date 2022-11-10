Local

State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces run for Indianapolis mayor

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced her 2023 run for Indianapolis mayor on Thursday.

Shackleford, 52, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. She represents Indiana House District 98, on the eastside of Indianapolis.

She is is the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, and is a ranking minority member of the Public Health Committee.

Shackleford was first elected in 2012 and is a graduate of Indiana University and IUPUI.

“Indianapolis is a tale of two cities – one with good roads where residents don’t worry about putting food on the table and feel safe in their homes – and another with pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child,” Shackleford said. “We need to bridge the gap between the two different versions of Indianapolis and prioritize making Indy a safer place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Shackleford said in a Wednesday statement.

If elected, Shackleford would be the city’s first Black and first woman mayor.

Current mayor, Joe Hogsett, told News 8 Wednesday he is “50/50” on seeking another term as Indianapolis mayor.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance

Politics /

Pacers to debut new uniform Saturday night

Indiana Pacers /

IMPD: Person dies after shooting on the city’s northeast side

Crime Watch 8 /

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Warren Central vs. Center Grove

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.