State Rep. Schaibley presents Sagamore award to Carmel doctor for helping first responders

State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) (right) presents Dr. Steven Moffatt (left) a Sagamore of the Wabash award on Tuesday at Carmel City Hall. Moffatt is a nationally recognized leader for promoting the medical and physical well-being of public safety professionals. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) on Tuesday presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award to Dr. Steven Moffatt, a Carmel resident and chief scientific officer at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, for going above and beyond to help Hoosier first responders.

Schaibley said Moffatt is a national leader and advocate for clinical programs focused on the medical and physical well-being of public safety professionals. Moffatt helped develop and implement programs to improve the health and safety of the Carmel Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police.

“Dr. Moffatt is dedicated to helping our incredible first responders, and his expertise continues to have a tremendous impact across our community, state and the country,” Schaibley said. “Our public safety officers are invaluable, and his work and research is helping detect heart disease and early-stage cancers so they can get the help they need more quickly.”

Moffatt founded Public Safety Medical, acquired by Ascension St. Vincent in 2015, to provide specialized medical, fitness and psychological evaluations to first responders. The practice currently provides screenings and care to firefighters, police officers and other first responders in more than 300 agencies across the state and the nation. Moffatt also founded the National Institute for Public Safety Health in 2015, which researches and helps develop best practices for public safety agencies.

Dating back to the 1940s, the Sagamore of the Wabash award was created by former Gov. Ralph Gates. It is the highest honor the governor can bestow and is presented to distinguished Hoosiers who have made significant contributions to the state of Indiana.

State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) represents House District 24, which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.