State representative flies supplies to hurricane victims in North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Support for North Carolina hurricane victims is pouring in from right here in Indiana.

Indiana State Representative Mike Speedy is going the extra mile by using his personal plane to fly directly to North Carolina to deliver critical supplies, and he’s not planning to stop anytime soon.

“I did one on Monday, I did one Tuesday, I intend to do one tomorrow, and possible even Friday or Saturday,” Speedy said.

Speedy coordinates his runs through an organization called the Civilian Crisis Response Team, which has certified chainsaw operators, flood water rescue teams, boat fleets, and now, an air relief team.

“The plane is a Kodiak, which is a plane designed for missionary work to land on small unimproved airstrips in third world countries.” Speedy said.

Transported supplies include canned goods for adults, infants, and pets. Other supplies include paper products, insulin needles, personal hygiene items, and portable electric lanterns

“I’ve held well over a ton of supplies on my two trips thus far,” Speedy said.

Speedy says CCRT was hoping for two aircrafts in Indiana to help shuttle supplies, but ended up with 98 aircraft volunteers coordinating supply drop offs.

“I’m very blessed to have this airplane and use it in this way, and if a flying state representative can inspire other people to act in times of crisis, well, that’s rewarding to me for being able to provide this service,” Speedy said.

Supply drop-off locations include at least five airports in Indiana, a few local churches, a bus garage, and local businesses.

“There’s now well over a dozen locations in central Indiana taking in these supplies, and dozens and dozens of other pilots on the same mission that I’m doing,” Speedy said.

On Thursday, Speedy will head out to Ashville, North Carolina, again.

For more information about donations and volunteering, click here.

Drop Locations and Times:

Columbus Indiana Airport Main Terminal

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

4770 Ray Boll Blvd, Columbus, IN 47203

North Daviess High School Bus Garage

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

5494 East SR 58. Elnora, IN 47529

Crawfordsville Regional Airport

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

759 W 400 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Bloomington Airport Cook Aviation FBO

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

970 S Kirby Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403

Vernon Baptist Church Family Life Center

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

155 Washington St, Vernon, IN 47282

Perfect Shade Tinting

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

341 Hiawatha Drive Elkhart, IN 46517

Putnam County Airport

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1595 Ballard Ln, Greencastle, IN 46135

Indianapolis Regional Airport

Contact: Bailey Purvis

Thurs. only 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

3867 N Aviation Way, Greenfield, IN 46140

Big Lots

Contact: Whitney Wenher

Tues. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wed. 3:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

1345 Clifty Dr, Madison, IN 47250

Eddie Gilstrap Motors

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

207 S Main St, Salem, IN 47167

Owosso Community Airport Main Terminal

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cafe

6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

205 Airport Dr, Owosso, MI 48867

Ironworkers Hall Local 395

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6570 Ameriplex Dr, Portage, IN

First United Methodist Church

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

352 S. Main Street, Crown Point, IN