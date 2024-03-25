State Representatives Schaibley & Torr presented with Carmel’s highest civilian honor

(THE REPORTER) — Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam awarded Indiana State Representatives Donna Schaibley and Jerry Torr with the Range Line Pioneer Award at the March 18 City Council meeting.

The award, established in 1992, is given to a person who has been a friend to the city.

“As mayor, I’ve witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of both Representatives Schaibley and Torr,” Mayor Finkam said. “Their dedication is not merely measured in words, but in the tireless actions they undertake daily to uplift, support, and empower Hoosiers.”

Before joining the legislature, State Representative Schaibley was a substitute teacher in Carmel Clay Schools where she focused on special education students. She lives in Carmel and serves House District 24 where she served as Vice Chair of the Public Health Committee.

State Representative Torr is a sixth-generation Hoosier that moved to Carmel in 1987 and is an active member of OneZone, the combined Carmel and Fishers Chambers of Commerce. He became the state representative for House District 39 in 1996 and notably authored the Daylight Saving Time bill in 2005.

The Range Line Pioneer Award has been given to 108 people and was most recently presented to retiring police chief Jim Barlow.