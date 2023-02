Local

State Road 37 reopens near I-465 after dump truck causes closure

Traffic moves through the intersection of State Road 37 and Epler Avenue on Feb. 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of State Road 37 just south of I-465 reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday after several hours of repair work by road crews.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a dump truck knocked down overhead signage and overturned, forcing police to close the state highway in both directions between Epler Avenue and Thompson Road.

Road crews later reopened the southbound lanes of State Road 37.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the northbound lanes of State Road 37 reopened to traffic.