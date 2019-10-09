State Sen. Melton discusses run for governor, issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – State Sen. Eddie Melton is running for governor.

His is the third Democrat to enter the race for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the 2020 election.

Melton officially launched his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday in Gary with State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick.

He stopped by Daybreak Wednesday and his discussed teacher pay, minimum wage and how he plans to differentiate himself from the other two Democrats running for governor.

