State superintendent addresses concerns over low statewide test scores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The scores are in and state schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is addressing concerns of results from the new statewide student assessment test.

It’s called ILEARN. It replaced ISTEP-Plus.

The ILEARN assessments were new this spring. It tests English and math starting in third grade, adding science and social studies in later grades.



State officials have indicated the scores are down when compared to the ISTEP test that was retired after last year.

The new test is part of what schools use to evaluate teacher performance. But Dr. McCormick says she is working with the governor and general assembly to make sure Indiana students, teachers and schools are not negatively impacted by these first-year results.

“We know their is frustration with the ILEARN for this year,” she said. “Although those implementation results were expected, they can be very very difficult. We will take a hard look at our state accountability system and address some of those concerns so that a year from now we’re not having the same conversation.”

Dr. McCormick also admits the ILEARN test is tougher but says the only goal is to help students succeed.



While schools across the state already have the results, the public doesn’t. All parents will be able to see them next month.