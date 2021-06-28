Local

State to appeal pandemic unemployment ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed notice that he plans to appeal a ruling forcing Indiana to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

That ruling came down Friday and means Indiana will have to keep offering the extra $300 per week.

Marion Superior Court Judge John Hanley’s ruling temporarily reinstated benefits ended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 19. Hanley found that by rejecting federal benefits, the state is violating Indiana law. He also said the plaintiffs had shown a “reasonable likelihood of success.”

These federal programs came to an end in Indiana on June 19:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office says the formal appeal has not been filed yet, and likely won’t be filed Monday.

It is unclear when the federal unemployment payments will resume or when the governor’s appeal will be heard.