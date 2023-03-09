State trooper hurt after driver rear-ends patrol car on I-465

A damaged patrol car belonging to a member of the Indiana State Police and a damaged black Chevrolet sedan sit at a crash scene on WB I-465 in Indianapolis on March 9, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state trooper was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Thursday after a driver without a valid license rear-ended his patrol car.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Master Trooper Antwaun Johnson stopped in a construction zone on westbound I-465 near Allisonville Road to help a driver whose vehicle had a flat tire, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Johnson was parked on the side of the road behind the disabled vehicle when a Chevrolet sedan driven by a 21-year-old man crashed into him from behind, causing the patrol car to hit the disabled vehicle, state police say.

Both Johnson and the driver of the disabled vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, but state police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The left lane of westbound I-465 was closed for two hours for investigation and cleanup.