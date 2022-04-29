Local

State’s first combined heart/kidney transplant patient celebrates 12 years post-surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year will mark the 12th anniversary of the first combined heart and kidney transplant in the state of Indiana.

In June 2010, Saunquina Strayhorn, became the first dual heart and kidney transplant patient at Ascension St. Vincent. Doctors at the Indiana Heart Institute said he had flu and inflammation in his body that caused him to have heart and kidney failure. He was very sick and needed the surgery immediately.

Strayhorn, a father of two, said he wanted relief from his condition and knew it could prolong his life despite the risk.

“I was getting weaker and weaker. I didn’t really see a way out of it until they told me the surgery would improve my life,” said Strahorn.

At the age of 65, Strayhorn says he is in good health overall and has regularly scheduled checkups with the original physicians who performed the procedure. According to the hospital, it has done 39 more these dual organ heart and kidney transplants since Mr. Strayhorn’s surgery.

“What a miracle. To see how my husband was. And to see how he is now is nothing but a blessing. Again, I think of all the beautiful things that have happened in our life since then. I get up and tell him that God and you’re a walking miracle,” added Strayhorn’s wife, Beverly.