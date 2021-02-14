Statewide Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old Greenwood woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Greenwood woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Kristina Potts, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 10 around 6 p.m. in Greenwood, Indiana.

Potts is described by police as a white female who is 5’5″ tall and who weighs 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a fleece jacket, a pink shirt, gray pants and leopard print shoes.

Police believe Potts is in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.