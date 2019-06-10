Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old man Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Ethan Taylor. (Provided Photo/ISP) [ + - ] Video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old Cicero man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police say Ethan Taylor was last seen Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m.

Taylor is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Taylor was wearing a red Fortnite shirt, blue jeans, flip flops and glasses.

Taylor is thought to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 317-773-1282.