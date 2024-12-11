Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old from Marion

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Sarah Miller, a 23 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a pink glasses, black pajama’s, and black boots. Sarah is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and police believe she may be in extreme danger. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued at 7 a.m. Wednesday for Sarah Miller.

Miller was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marion, which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and police believe she is in extreme danger.

Police described Miller as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing pink glass, black pajamas, and black boots.

If you have any information on Sarah Miller, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.