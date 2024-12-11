Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old from Marion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.
An Indiana Silver Alert was issued at 7 a.m. Wednesday for Sarah Miller.
Miller was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marion, which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and police believe she is in extreme danger.
Police described Miller as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing pink glass, black pajamas, and black boots.
If you have any information on Sarah Miller, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.