Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 38-year-old man

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old McCordsville man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police say Patrick Sullivan was last seen on Friday, Dec. 11 around 3:30 p.m.

Sullivan is described as a white male who is 6’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, North Face pants, black tennis shoes.

He was driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla with Indiana license plate 236GCE.

Police believe Sullivan is in extreme danger and in possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400.