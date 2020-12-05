Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hendricks County man, according to the Indiana State Police.

State police said Wayne Gratien, 81, has been missing from Plainfield, Indiana since Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

He is described as a white male who is 6′ tall, weighs 245 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was seen driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade with Indiana plate D358LV.

He is thought to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Trending Headlines

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700.