Stay cool and stay hydrated, Noblesville opens new cooling center during heat waves

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville plans to open Forest Park Inn as a temporary cooling center.

The center will be an air conditioned facility for people to prevent prolonged exposure to heat during the hot weeks. The goal of the cooling center is to provide a safe location from extreme weather conditions.

The center will include air conditioning, restrooms, seating, and bottled water. Trained city employees will be on hand to assist members of the public. During hot weather conditions, residents are encouraged to stay indoors, stay hydrated, wear loose-fitted clothing, and limit exposure to direct sunlight.

“Heat illnesses should not be taken lightly. You have to keep an eye on yourself when your body overheats and drink plenty of water,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “The cooling center is intended as a safe place for individuals and families who experience heat-related illness or those that need a welcoming place to temporarily get out of the extreme heat and cool down.”

Forest Park Inn will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 20-24.

More information on heat related warning signs and illness symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.