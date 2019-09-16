Staying on track to hit fitness, diet goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’ve all had goals and we’ve all run into snags along the way.

So what can you do to help you get back on and stay on track?

Kaitlyn Wong, Community Health dietitian, stopped by Daybreak Monday.

She discussed some helpful ways to stay on track and remain focused so that you’re able to hit those goals.

Some of what she suggested included journaling, walking in the morning and/or the evening and setting aside time for self-care.

