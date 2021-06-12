Local

Steam pipe erupts on downtown Indianapolis street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was hurt when an underground steam pipe exploded Saturday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Fire Department said on social media.

The explosion about 2:40 p.m. Saturday sent a manhole cover and pavement around it into the air, leaving debris along North Senate Avenue south of West Michigan Street, and caused steam to shoot loudly from the street for several minutes.

Indianapolis Fire Department warned people in tweets to stay away as Citizens Energy works to shut down the pipe.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., the remaining steam was expelled from the pipe, and Indianapolis Fire Department ended its involvement. Citizens Energy was continuing to investigate, IFD said.

Video with this story is from Indianapolis Fire Department.