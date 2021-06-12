Local

Steam pipe explodes under downtown Indianapolis street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was hurt when an underground steam pipe ruptured Saturday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Multiple 911 callers reported an explosion and heavy smoke about 2:40 p.m. Saturday along North Senate Avenue south of West Michigan Street.

The eruption sent a manhole cover and pavement around it into the air, leaving a large amount debris on the avenue, and caused smoke and steam to shoot loudly from the ground for several minutes, the fire department said in a news release issued Saturday night.

The department initially warned people in tweets to stay away as Citizens Energy Group works to shut down the pipe; no people in nearby stores or apartments were displaced.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., the remaining steam was expelled from the pipe, and fire department ended its involvement.

Citizens Energy was continuing to investigate the cause of the rupture, IFD said. News 8 has reached out to Citizens Energy for information.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist David James says the temperature in Indianapolis topped out at 93 on Saturday, the hottest day so far in 2021.