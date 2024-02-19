Step into history at the Benjamin Harrison site this Presidents’ Day

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is the 1875 Italianate Victorian family home of President Benjamin Harrison, the nation's 23rd president. (Provided Photo/Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a celebration for fit for a president at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site on Monday.

The presidential site will be hosting tours on Monday to honor not only Harrison, but all other presidents this Presidents’ Day.

Harrison, who served as the 23rd President of the United States from 1891 – 1893, was also Indiana’s only president. His home, located at 1230 N. Delaware St., was opened to the public in 1951 following its time as a women’s dorm for the Jordan Conservatory of Music, a boarding house, and home to various renters.

The three-level home was named a National Historic Landmark in 1964, and tour guides say 75-80% of what you see is original to the Harrison family.

As part of the immersive tour, enactors take a step back in time to make guests feel as if the Harrisons were home from the White House in 1891.

Guests can plan to visit the president in his library, say hello to the butler in the back parlor, see what the cooks are making in the kitchen, and speak with Mrs. Harrison in the dining room.

Tours begin hourly from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and reservations are required. Adult tickets cost $16, and children ages 5 – 17 are $11. Members get in for free.