Stolen senior services van recovered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wheelchair van stolen earlier this month outside an Indianapolis hospital has been found but will have to be cleaned up before it can be used to help Johnson County seniors again.

Kimberly Smith with Johnson County Senior Services on Saturday afternoon said the wheelchair van the nonprofit uses to offer free door-to-door transportation was found in an impound lot in Indianapolis. Smith said it appeared that someone had been living in the van.

The van, a white Dodge Grand Caravan with a “Braunability” logo on the bottom left and a blue municipal plate with No. 54394, was stolen July 11 outside Franciscan Health Indianapolis on Emerson Avenue when a driver with the nonprofit left the van idling to help a cancer patient get inside.

It’s one of two vans owned by the service that feature a bigger ramp to accommodate passengers with wider wheelchairs.

Johnson County Senior Services has four drivers who make about 60 round trips each day, which added up to more than 13,000 last year. The service has a waiting list of about 60 people right now. Those trips take seniors wherever they need to go: doctors, pharmacies, hair salons and other errands.

