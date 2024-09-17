Stop your engines: Indianapolis gets set for Car Free Day Indy

(WISH) — With gas prices always a concern for motorists, Thursday is shaping up to be an ideal day for Hoosiers to go Car-free or “Car-lite.”

The global event invites people to reduce their reliance on cars, offering a fun, free way to save money, alleviate stress, and contribute to a cleaner, more vibrant community.

World Car Free Day, celebrated every September since its inception in 2000, aims to lessen the impact of car-dominated societies by encouraging alternative modes of transportation. On this special day, drivers are urged to leave their vehicles at home and opt for biking, vanpooling, carpooling, teleworking, walking, or taking the bus.

In downtown Indianapolis, employees have been encouraged to join in by choosing alternative transportation methods for their commutes on Thursday for Car Free Day Indy. The day will feature live music from The DOO! Band at Monument Circle, with performances scheduled from 7-9 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Additionally, the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority will be on Monument Circle to offer transportation resources, free food, and live music to help spread the word about the global observance.

Join the movement and help make Central Indiana a cleaner, more sustainable place to live!