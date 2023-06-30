Storm and safety resources available in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works are working Friday to clear limbs and other debris from city streets and get stoplights back online after Thursday’s storms.

Wind and lightning had knocked out power to at least 90 city intersections — many of which remained dark into the day Friday.

Indy residents can report downed traffic signals or tree limbs by contacting the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or online. To report a downed power line, call AES Indiana at 317-261-1811.

Indianapolis police are asking drivers to be extra cautious out on the roads, especially at intersections where traffic lights are out or flashing.

What to do if a traffic signal is without power or not working:

If the lights at an intersection are completely dark, treat it as a four-way stop.

If the intersection has flashing red lights, treat the lights as a stop sign.

If the flashing lights are yellow, proceed slowly and with caution.

Indy Parks Family Centers can help beat the heat

With a hot day ahead and many with no power for fans or AC, several Indy Parks & Rec Family Centers will be open to help residents escape the heat.

Christian Park Family Center will not be open on Saturday, and Rhodius Park Family Center will not be open Friday or Saturday.

Other family centers will be available as cooling centers during their normal business hours as long as they have power, according to Indy DPW.

More information about family center hours and locations can be found on the Indy Parks website.

