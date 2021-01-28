Local

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings, husband announce pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV family is growing once again.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announced on social media Thursday that she and her husband are expecting a bundle of joy!

In her post, Tara says she and her husband are excited to welcome their “future forecaster” in August.

“Prayers have been answered and we couldn’t be happier,” Hastings said in her announcement. “We are blessed to know it’s healthy. We think it’s the perfect first anniversary gift!!! Apparently there really is something in the water at WISH-TV.

Congrats, Tara!

