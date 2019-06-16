Storms damage Richmond Mall, send debris across US 40 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Submitted Photo/ Tracy Johnson) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Submitted Photo/ Tracy Johnson) [ + - ]

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) -- The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey after high winds, driving rain, and damage was reported to the Richmond Mall.

The NWS will also conduct a survey elsewhere in Richmond in Wayne County and in Bentonville in Fayette County after Saturday evening's storms. The service said that due to available resources, the survey may not be conducted until Monday.

Witnesses tell News 8's Brenna Donnelly the exterior of the mall was in pieces Sunday morning. Several metal pieces of siding and roofing were scattered across the parking lot and strewn as far as US 40. The mall sits just south of US 40 in a very busy retail and restaurant area of the city.

Viewer Tracy Johnson shared several photos, saying the Office Max next to the mall's JC Penney store took a lot of the damage.

