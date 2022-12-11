Local

Storytelling workshop to celebrate black stories in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is power in storytelling, and two local organizations have collaborated to help others share their personal experiences with others. The Circle City Storytellers and MELI showroom are wrapping up the year and is hosting its ‘Final Feast’ workshop.

The Circle City Storytellers are a digital resource hub for storytellers in Indianapolis. MELI, which stands for more equality, and less ignorance, is a luxury clothing store that promotes self-confidence and mindfulness in the community. The organizations are wrapping up a series of workshops celebrating the power of black stories.

According to Circle City Storytellers, it aims to eliminate barriers for black people in Indianapolis. The organization uses three fundamental principles: providing access to storytellers to use their skillset and networking with other black storytellers.

The last Circle City Storytellers x MELI workshop is Friday, Dec.16 at the MELI showroom in Fountain Square.