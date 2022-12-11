Local

Storytelling workshop to celebrate black stories in the Circle City

by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is power in storytelling, and two local organizations have collaborated to help others share their personal experiences with others. The Circle City Storytellers and MELI showroom are wrapping up the year and is hosting its ‘Final Feast’ workshop.   

The Circle City Storytellers are a digital resource hub for storytellers in Indianapolis. MELI, which stands for more equality, and less ignorance, is a luxury clothing store that promotes self-confidence and mindfulness in the community. The organizations are wrapping up a series of workshops celebrating the power of black stories.

According to Circle City Storytellers, it aims to eliminate barriers for black people in Indianapolis. The organization uses three fundamental principles: providing access to storytellers to use their skillset and networking with other black storytellers.

The last Circle City Storytellers x MELI workshop is Friday, Dec.16 at the MELI showroom in Fountain Square.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody

National /

Special envoy gives details of Griner’s homecoming

National /

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

National /

Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.