Stranger picks up tab at Fishers Kroger after firefighters called to emergency while shopping

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Fire Department is saying “thanks” to the stranger who paid for some crew members’ groceries Friday morning.

According to FFD, crew members from Station 392 were grocery shopping at the Kroger on Olio Road Friday morning when they were called to respond to an emergency.

The crew ran out of the store and had to leave their groceries behind, FFD said on their Facebook page.

“When they returned to the store, the awesome staff had placed their groceries in the cooler to keep until their return and some anonymous kind person had paid for them,” the post said online.

The department posted about the kind gesture in hopes the message of thanks would get back to the stranger who chipped in.