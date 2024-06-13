Strawberry festival serving thousands of shortcakes downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 58th Indy Strawberry Fest took place downtown on Thursday, serving thousands of strawberry shortcakes to Hoosiers.

Many will be able to get that iconic strawberry shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and many more “berry tasty” treats.

Entertainment will be performed within SPARK on the Circle, located on the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle, next to the festival.

The sweet treats will be sold from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the supplies run out.

“It feels great and it brings the community together and I think that’s really special,” said Elise Shrock, director of communications at Christ Church Cathedral.

Many people waited in line for “The Works” which included homemade shortcakes, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and strawberries.

The festival accepts both cash and cards. And all of the proceeds, beyond the cost of the festival, go directly to charity. In 2023, they raised thousands, and leaders at the church hope to do the same this year.

“We were able to give about $60,000 in grants just last year alone, thanks to the number of folks who came out to just simply eat strawberry shortcake,” Shrock said.

Last year’s grantees include El Sistema Indianapolis, Outreach Inc., Brightlane Learning, Alternatives Incorporated, Coburn Place, and Indiana Women in Need Foundation.

Shrock says many of those organizations come back to help volunteer.

“A lot of volunteering is from those organizations. They send their folks to us to volunteer. So the give and take and the reciprocal nature of what we can do and form community is really a testament to how we can live into our mission to glorify god, serve our neighbor and transform our city,” Shrock said.

The first inaugural Strawberry Festival was held on Thursday, June 10, 1965. The festival was the idea of parishioner Pat Harding, who suggested the church host a strawberry festival as they had back in her hometown of Lymington, England. With Nate Gore, Church Sexton, the Cathedral Women thought they could raise funds and have fun.

The Cathedral women baked and sold 100 homemade shortcakes on the church lawn for the first festival in 1965. They decided to host it on Thursday night to capitalize on the evening hours of the J.C. Penney department store on Monument Circle.

Within two hours, they had sold out of shortcakes.

This year, the congregation baked over 15,000 shortcakes and will serve nearly four tons of strawberries.