‘Street maintenance team’ makes difference, mayor says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday celebrated a team he says has made a big difference for city residents.

Hogsett last year restored the “street maintenance team.” The city hired 36 people and bought many new pieces of equipment.

The team is responsible for projects such as strip patching and helping bridge the gap between just filling potholes on low-traffic neighborhood streets.

On Thursday, they were on the northeast side on Laurel Hall Drive off East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Dan Parker, the director of the Department of Public Works, said, “If you saw the condition of this street before the asphalt came down, it was in pretty disrepair. This team has been working all over the city … 21 projects done so far this year.”

The projects the team completes are selected using input from City-County counselors, the pavement condition index, and city crews providing feedback during their normal drives.