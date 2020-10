Street markings at Indianapolis Library Services Center misspell ‘LIBRAREY’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One word stands out on street markings painted at the Indianapolis Library Services Center on North Meridian Street.

The markings read “LIBRAREY VEHICLES ONLY.”

Joe Backe, director of communications for The Indianapolis Public Library, acknowledges the error and said it will be corrected.

A library employee told a News 8 photographer who captured the mistake that a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.