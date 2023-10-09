Stretch of Georgia Street in downtown Indy closing Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another construction project in Indianapolis means more possible headaches for downtown drivers.

A two-block stretch of Georgia Street between East Street and College Avenue will close Monday so crews from Citizens Energy can complete the first two phases of a water main extension project.

People who rely on East Georgia Street to reach businesses and apartments will still be able to get there, Citizens says.

“Local access will be retained during the E. Georgia Street closure via various entrances to all abutting properties, including The Waverly Apartments, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, and Metazoa Brewing Company,” Citizens Energy said in a release.

Drivers can get around the closure by heading north via East Washington Street or to the south on East Louisiana Street.

Citizens Energy expects the work will take about two weeks, at which point it will move east to the short spur of Georgia Street just west of the interstate. This closure is also expected to take two weeks.

South College Avenue will not be fully closed during either phase of construction, but lane closures will occur.