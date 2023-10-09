Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Stretch of Georgia Street in downtown Indy closing Monday

Citizens Energy closing section of Georgia Street

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another construction project in Indianapolis means more possible headaches for downtown drivers.

A two-block stretch of Georgia Street between East Street and College Avenue will close Monday so crews from Citizens Energy can complete the first two phases of a water main extension project.

People who rely on East Georgia Street to reach businesses and apartments will still be able to get there, Citizens says.

“Local access will be retained during the E. Georgia Street closure via various entrances to all abutting properties, including The Waverly Apartments, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, and Metazoa Brewing Company,” Citizens Energy said in a release.

Drivers can get around the closure by heading north via East Washington Street or to the south on East Louisiana Street.

Citizens Energy expects the work will take about two weeks, at which point it will move east to the short spur of Georgia Street just west of the interstate. This closure is also expected to take two weeks.

South College Avenue will not be fully closed during either phase of construction, but lane closures will occur.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IU School of Medicine expert...
Local News /
Walgreens walkout: Why your pharmacy...
National News /
How third-party and independent candidates...
National News /
IMPD: 1 shot near park...
Crime Watch 8 /
Jewish Federation of Indianapolis plans...
Local News /
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes and...
International News /
$1.55 billion Powerball Jackpot up...
Entertainment /
UAW workers will strike after...
Business /