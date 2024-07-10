Stretch of U.S. 31 in Marion, Johnson counties could get new sidewalks in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation is looking to make a section of U.S. 31 safer for bikers and pedestrians.

The department had a meeting Tuesday night at the Southport branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.

INDOT wants to install new sidewalks and curb ramps on both sides of U.S. 31 from County Line Road to Thompson Road in Marion and Johnson counties.

INDOT says the plan is still in the design process, and construction will likely begin in the summer of 2026.

A news release from INDOT said, “The project will also include minor drainage improvements and a signal improvement at U.S. 31 and Shelby Street.”