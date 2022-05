Local

Stretch on Cumberland Road is set to close in June

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Beginning June 6, Cumberland Road between 96th and 106th streets will be closed to all through traffic for a large pipe replacement.

The estimated project completion is set to end June 10.

Local traffic will still continue to have access to their homes north and south of the closure.

Other through traffic is asked to utilize the detour route that is posted on 96th Street, Lantern Road and 106th Street.