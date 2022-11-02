Local

Structural issues close covered bridge in Putnam County

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 130-year-old Putnam County covered bridge is closed to all traffic, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Oakalla Covered Bridge is one of two covered bridges in Putnam County. It’s less than a mile south of 3 Fat Labs Wedding and Event Barn and is at the intersection of County Road 375 West and County Road 225 South.

According to a Facebook post, serious structural integrity issues were found and the bridge needs repairing before it is safe to drive on.

“We have not been given any reliable timeline as to how long these repairs will take. Expect to take alternate routes for the time being,” the post said.