Stuck at home? Take an Ivy League course online

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Indiana schools closed until at least May 1, several students and even adults are struggling to stay busy and productive at home. Several Ivy League universities are offering more than 400 online courses in a variety of subjects, completely free.

The universities offer the classes through multiple online platforms as MOOCs or Massive Open Online Courses, according to FreeCodeCamp.org, which links to the majority of the classes. It says the universities have created more than 500 courses and around 450 are active during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can take a class on building a engine, Walt Whitman poetry, human anatomy, computer programming, applied calculus and even shark biology. Several of the courses may further an existing career, or prepare the learner for a totally new one. There are also some classes geared towards high school students, including courses on applying for college and college-level writing classes.

Some classes only take a few hours, while others follow a schedule lasting several months.

FreeCodeCamp organized the classes into the following categories:

Computer Science

Data Science

Programming

Humanities

Business

Art & Design

Science

Social Sciences

Health & Medicine

Engineering

Mathematics

Education & Teaching

Personal Development

Some standout courses included, Bitcoin Technologies from Princeton University, C Programming from Dartmouth, Greek and Roman Mythology from the University of Pennsylvania, Entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania, Exposing Digital Photography from Harvard University, Introduction to Breast Cancer from Yale University, Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic from Harvard University, and Robotics from Columbia University.

View the courses and sign up to take online at this link.