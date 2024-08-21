Stuck on you: Yorktown firefighters make unusual horse rescue

Firefighters in Yorktown weren't horsing around with a horse rescue on Tuesday evening. (Provided photo/Yorktown Fire Department via Facebook)

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters in Yorktown weren’t horsing around on Tuesday evening, even though the call they got was for something pretty unusual.

The Yorktown Fire Department posted on Facebook “This evening YFD was dispatched to one of our more interesting calls in recent past. YFD was called to rescue a horse stuck on top of a gate.”

The crews say they utilized cutters and spreaders typically used for vehicle extraction to free the horse and the animal was not hurt.

However, the horse’s pride might take a hit. The “interesting” rescue led to some “horsing around” on social media.

Joshua Chamness commented, “Horsing around, literally. Great job YFD .”

Rebecca Sell Stillwagon posted, “Jumping must not be his strong suit…”

Jackie Brosher said, “Oh my goodness!!! looks like a bellyache tonight “