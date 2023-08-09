Search
Student found with gun on Clark-Pleasant elementary school bus

School bus with retracting safety stop sign. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A student was found with a gun on a Clark-Pleasant elementary school bus Wednesday morning, according to the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.

Around 8:45 a.m., a school bus headed to Break-O-Day Elementary reported a potential safety threat.

“A student reported that another student had a gun in a backpack on the school bus,” the school corporation said in a statement to parents.

The bus driver confiscated the gun and the student was detained.

The school corporation did not provide any information on the age or grade of the student.

