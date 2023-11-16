Student injures another student, teacher at Franklin Community High School

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A student and a teacher were injured after they were attacked by another student at Franklin Community High School Thursday.

Robin Betts, director of community & public relations at Franklin Community Schools, emailed the following statement to parents:

“There was an incident at Franklin Community High School where a student injured a teacher and another student. FCHS staff responded quickly and the student was removed from the classroom. The teacher and student were treated and are physically okay.

Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details, including disciplinary action. However, we can share that we hold high expectations for our students to behave and interact with one another respectfully.”

This story will be updated when more information has been released.