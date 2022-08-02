Local

Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department.

The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students with a free backpack and school supplies, plus free immunizations, health screenings and sports physicals.

The 2022 Back To School Family Day marked the first full, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It also marked the 20th anniversary of the program.

“We want kids to be able to start the first day with school supplies,” Pamela Humes, director for Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, told News 8. “This is just a start from them. We know that they’ll need a lot more. At least having a backpack with school supplies in it can get them started.”

The day also included the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Fire Safety Festival, community booths with information about resources, and the opportunity for a free haircut.

WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, was proud to partner in the event with the Marion County Health Department.