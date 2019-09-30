Students hospitalized after receiving insulin during TB skin test

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen students were hospitalized after mistakenly receiving insulin shots.

Students receiving a TB skin test at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology were accidentally given a dosage of insulin by personnel from Community Health Network.

Students were taken to area hospitals. MSD of Lawrence Township says parents have been notified.

“We are working closely with Community Health Network to determine the cause of the error; and to evaluate processes as needed. The MSD of Lawrence Township has a long-standing and strong partnership with Community Health Network,” the district said in a statement. “We have full confidence that the events of today are isolated in nature and will be addressed swiftly by the Community Health Network.”